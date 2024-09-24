Four in custody for abduction and brutal assault of Bruce Kajira

**Four Arrested in Connection with Abduction and Gang Rape of Mombasa Resident**

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and gang rape of Bruce John Kajira on September 12, 2024.

The suspects, Abdul Hassan Athman, Esther Muthoni, Violet Adera, and Haji Babu Ndau Mohamed, alias JAY, were arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts on Monday.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction, gang rape, and assault causing bodily harm.

Haji Babu, a boda boda operator who allegedly transported the victim before fleeing, was arrested in Lukenya, Athi River, while attempting to escape aboard a Dreamline bus.

Athman was found in possession of a motorcycle believed to have been used during the crime.

The arrests followed a coordinated operation by detectives from the Operations Support Unit and DCI Coast.

According to investigations, Kajira was ambushed by a gang of over 10 individuals who forcibly entered his home in Bamburi Mwisho on the day of the incident.

The attackers deceived him, claiming their intention was to take him to apologize to the Mombasa Governor for a social media post allegedly insulting the Governor and his family.

Kajira was then abducted and taken to an undisclosed location, where he was brutally assaulted and gang-raped.

The attackers, who were in constant communication with the masterminds of the crime, later stuffed him into a sack and abandoned him unconscious in a remote thicket.

Kajira regained consciousness hours later and was assisted by a Good Samaritan.

Initially denied treatment at Coast General and Referral Hospital, he was later admitted to Beyond Scope Hospital in Kisauni.

The suspects, who pleaded not guilty, have been remanded at Shimo la Tewa Prison, with the court set to rule on their bail application on September 26, 2024.

As investigations continue, more arrests are expected, and senior Mombasa County officials believed to have been involved have been summoned by the DCI for questioning.