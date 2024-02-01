Four in police custody over sale of narcotics

Police in Nairobi are holding four suspects they say are part of a network of criminals dealing with narcotics trade in the city.

Haggai Anakeya Aniango, Mario Amukula, Josephine Shimunza and Shirimana Dorine were arrested on Wednesday in the city’s Kamulu area following a sting police operation.

Acting on a tip off, anti-narcotic unit officers raided the residence of Aniango who is said to be the ring leader of the group.

Upon conducting a search in his two houses, they managed to recover dry plant materials suspected to be narcotic drugs (Cannabis sativa) weighing approximately 15 kilograms.

The suspects are being held at the Kasarani police station awaiting arraignment in court.