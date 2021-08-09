Four injured in Likoni attack by armed gang

At least four people were brutally injured by youth gang members at Bomani area in Likoni Sub-county of Mombasa County.

Likoni sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Joseph Karanja, told KNA on Monday the three men and one woman, were attacked by a gang of at least 40 youths with crude weapons while on their day to day activities.

Karanja said that police have launched an investigation concerning the matter and they have started a search for the criminals who they haven’t captured until now.

“The victims are at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) undergoing treatment, no fatalities were recorded from the incident but those attacked had serious injuries as a result of being slashed with pangas,” he said.

One of the victims, Oscar Francis from Bomani village who is 16 years old said that he was attacked on his way to the shop.

“I saw the group carrying machetes heading to the shop where I was going. They immediately attacked after seeing me. I got injured on the hand while trying to shield the panga. After I got the chance, I ran away but I was already injured,” said Francis.

Levi Maindo, 34 years old, told KNA that he was relaxing at his home when the gang attacked him.

“I mistook them to be football fans but I realised I was in danger when I saw people running for safety. Before I could run, I got hit by a piece of wood and fell, that is when they got a chance and attacked me with machetes,” said Maindo.

The SCPC has assured residents not to worry as their safety is the police’s responsibility, promising to arrest the perpetrators of the hostile attacks.

“We are aware that the people of Likoni are concerned about the attack but we promise them that these criminals will be brought to book. Our appeal to the public is for them to cooperate and give the security officers accurate information regarding the crime to help us in tracking the gang,” he said.

Karanja advised against sharing inaccurate information about the incident to avoid panics from locals.

Haki Africa Rapid Response Officer Mathius Shipetta has condemned the attack and urged police to make immediate arrests of all the youth involved.

“It is not the first incident that we have recorded as an organisation. To ensure the safety of the people of Likoni, we are calling upon the police to protect the innocent citizens by doing enough patrols in those areas facing threats from these youth gangs,” said Shipeta.