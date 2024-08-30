Kakamega KUPPET leaders released after spending night in police cells

Four officials of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) from Kakamega County spent the night in custody at Kakamega Police Station before being released on police bail.

They are accused of inciting unrest at St. Monica Lubao Secondary School in Shinyalu Constituency.

The four officials, Secretary-General Harrison Otota, Secondary Schools Secretary Livanze Mwani, Deputy Treasurer Damaris Kisiang’ani, and Women’s Representative Wilbroda Shinanda, were released on police bail of KSh 10,000 each after legal intervention from their lawyer, Ken Echesa.

Lawyer Musa Nadwa has called on the government to handle the ongoing teachers’ strike through diplomatic means, urging them to refrain from intimidation against teachers who are demanding their rights.