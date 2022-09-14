Four keep alive ‘Hit-Squad’ medal hopes in Maputo

Defending champion Nick Okoth leads four other Kenyan boxers who earned their semifinal slots in the ongoing Africa Boxing Championship in Maputo,Mozambique.

Okoth stayed oncourse of his title defense after eliminating Zambia Jean Jerry Agathe on points in their three round light weight contest.

Okoth is joined in the semi finals by Bonface Mugunde, Elizabeth Andiego and Samuel Njau.

Mugunde stopped Somalia’s Abdullahi Mohammed in the first round in their light middle weight bout.

Elizabeth Andiego got a bye to the semi finals after low entry in her heavy weight category.

Njau exhibited great skill to defeat Guinea’s Doumbuya Badra in their men’s featherweight contest.

All the four Kenyan boxers through to the semi finals are assured of bronze medal.Kenya sent a total of 13 boxers, 9 male and 3 female pugilists.Those who have exited the championship after losing their preliminary bouts include:Christine Ongare,Shaffi Bakari,David Karanja and Faki Amina Martha.

Twenty seven nations are competing in the 20th edition of the African boxing championship which ends Sunday.

At the conclusion of the event 25 titles will be won Twelve women and thirteen men.

The title winners will each pocket Ksh. 1Million with the silver medallists and bronze winners getting ksh. 500,000 and Ksh. 250,000 respectively.