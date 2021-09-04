Four Kenyan fishermen who had been detained in Tanzania have been released on Kshs 75,000 cash bail .

The four from Kibro beach in Muhuru bay were arrested on the 25th of June while on a fishing expedition in Lake Victoria and whisked away to the neighboring country .

Erick Mosoni , Samuel Isaya, Joseph Stephen and Gordon Owiti are happy to be back home.

Isaya said they are yet to understand why they were detained in Tanzania for that long despite the authorities having no concrete evidence to level against them .

According to him, they had sought clarification from their Tanzanian counterparts whom they claim to have destroyed their fishing gear when they were arrested and taken to the neighboring country and charged with robbery in Tarime and remanded for six months .

Gordon Owiti who owned the boat they used on the fateful day, said he is yet to know the whereabouts of his fishing gear while Kibro Beach Chairman Joel Mauleed decried lack of patrol boats within Migori County leading to increased cases of insecurities in the lake.

Mauleed added that Kenyan fisher folk face numerous challenges from the two neighboring countries ( Uganda, Tanzania ) which according to him, can only be solved amicably through dialogue.

Muhuru Bay Ward Representative Hevron Mahira through a petition to the East Africa Legislative Assembly which he plans to present in two weeks time wants all the fishing barriers on Lake Victoria reviewed to reduce such eventualities.