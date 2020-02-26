Four Kenyan Table Tennis players set for Tokyo 2020 qualifiers

Four Kenyan table tennis players are set to battle it out for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers at the ultramodern Olympique Stade De Rades gymnasium in Tunis.

A total of 10 African players have a chance of boarding the plane to Tokyo after the three-day competition which will start this Saturday.

Kenya will field two men and two women namely Brian Mutua, Josiah Wandera, Doreen Juma and Lydia Setey respectively.

The team, coached by Kennedy Otieno Kojal, has four players who made part of the Kenya team to the All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are not ruling out a go at the Tokyo Games, but the reality of the matter is that most of our ping adversaries in Tunis ply their trades overseas as professionals. Nevertheless, we will try to give it our all in the Qualifiers,” said Doreen.

“I am hoping to minimize the many mistakes I made in the Top 16. I tend to make errors while trying to attack instead of being consistent. I need to do a lot more on multiple balls and more physical training to be able to reach out to the balls easily,” Mutua.

Kenya’s mixed doubles team will comprise of Mutua and Doreen Juma.

Among those fighting for an Olympic ticket in mixed doubles is Nigerian legend Segun Toriola who jetted in Tunis on Tuesday.

Segun who had a short coaching stint in Kenya will partner up with Olufunke Oshonaike who competed for Nigeria at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Segun has represented Nigeria at seven Summer Olympics debut in Barcelona.