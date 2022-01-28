Four Kenyan YouTube content creators selected for BlackVoices Fund

Four Kenyans have been selected to be part of 28 content creators in Africa who will benefit from BlackVoices Fund by YouTube.

The four are part of a global cohort comprising 135 content creators from around the world who will tap YouTubeBlackVoices Fund Initiative that targets to fund black creators from across the world who are “telling fresh and authentic stories” the Google online video community said.

The four include Wendy and Angel Nangayo of Angel Lately channel, Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvunyi of cheymuv, Mandi Sarro and Justus Nandwa of Shared Moments with Justus channel.

According YouTube, the content creators who are drawn from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought provoking,” said Alex Okosi, YouTube EMEA Managing Director for Emerging Markets..

The YouTuber will also receive training; attend workshops and networking programmes organized by YouTube.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he added.

Last year, the programme had 133 beneficiaries from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year.

YouTube further plans to invest directly in at least 500 innovators and artists globally.