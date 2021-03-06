Four killed in Senegal in clashes sparked by arrest of opposition leader

Written By: Sputnik

The number of people killed in clashes, which erupted in Senegal after the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, has reached four.

The unrest engulfed Dakar and other cities of Senegal on late Thursday and included arsons, clashes between activists and police officers, as well as acts of vandalism and looting.

Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said that the government of Senegal would use all the means to hold to account protesters responsible for disturbing public order, the Dakaractu news outlet reported on late Friday.

The minister also expressed condolences to the families of four people killed in the clashes.

Sonko, a key opposition politician of Senegal, was detained earlier this week over violating a coronavirus-linked ban on gatherings and the creation of traffic disturbances.

Last month, he also faced rape charges filed by an employee of a massage salon.

Eric Biegon

