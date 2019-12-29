Four KWS officers arrested for robbery with violence

Four Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Officers based at Baawa KWS Station in Samburu were Saturday arrested for violently robbing a group of relatives on December 26, 2019, while coming from a dowry function.

The officers Corporal James Lamata and Wardens Brian Kiplangat Dad Said and Peter Kirui have been placed in custody pending arraignment in court to answer to charges of robbery with violence.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations through a tweet said the victims who were returning to their homes from Lodogojek area had been blocked by the armed officers on board a KWS Land Cruiser and robbed them of Ksh. 9,500/- and other personal items.

Upon receiving the report and conducting an identification parade to pick out the culprits who had retreated to their station after the robbery, detectives arrested the four suspects.