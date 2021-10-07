Four men arrested for possession of 76 kilograms of Ivory

Four men have been arrested after they were found ferrying 76 kilograms of ivory at Doldol in Laikipia North Subcounty.

Laikipia county Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Senior Warden, Rose Malenya said KWS officers laid an ambush and arrested the suspects after they were tipped off by their intelligence team.

“They were arrested as they were transporting the ivory, they were four pieces, bundled up in some sacks and they were going to the market, though we are yet to find out where exactly,” Ms Malenya revealed, noting that the suspects were being interrogated to reveal where they got the ivory and whether they were trading.

The warden sent a stern warning to those who are engaged in destroying Kenya’s precious heritage, urging them to resort to another economic livelihood but not poaching.

“Their (poachers) days are numbered, we are on the look out to ensure no poaching happens within Laikipia and other areas,” the senior warden warned.

“I want to tell them (poachers) that wildlife is our heritage and if they destroy it through poaching, we will have nothing for the future, our desire is to see an elephant walking,” she said.

She further noted that they are working round the clock with security agencies to ensure they curb illegal trade.