Four men killed in Gatundu were hit with blunt object, autopsy reveals

The four men who were brutally killed on Monday night at Gachugi village in Gatundu North died of excessive bleeding, an autopsy has revealed.

The postmortem conducted at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika on Wednesday revealed that the deceased; Laban Mwathi, Peter Irungu, Patrick Nguku and Earnest Muigai suffered broken skulls as a result of being hit with a blunt object.

The autopsy reports allayed speculations that the four were shot dead and indicated that the four were murdered with the same weapon.

Relatives of the deceased camped at the morgue the entire day waiting for the results with fear that they could be altered and jeopardize their pursuit of justice for their loved ones.

David Muiruri, whose brother (Laban Mwathi)was murdered, told journalists that the family is content with the autopsy report. He noted that his brother was hit on the left side of his head and the impact crashed his skull leading to excessive bleeding.

Leah Wangari whose husband (Patrick Nguku) was killed said that he was hit on his head from behind which made him bleed out.

Samson Kinyanjui whose son Earnest Muigai was a victim in the horrific incident said that he is content that his son wasn’t shot but was hit on the head.Kinyanjui said that he was with his son a few minutes before he met his death and they had agreed to meet at home only to be notified that he had been killed via a call.

This comes as the prime suspect in the murders, 24-year-old Dominic Ngige, was arraigned at the Gatundu law courts before Senior Resident Magistrate Rachael Njoki.

Ngige was detained at Kamwangi police station for 14 days to allow police complete their investigations.

Residents termed him as a calm and polite man even as the families called on the police to speed up the investigations and ensure that justice is served.