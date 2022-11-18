Four more Cholera cases confirmed in Murang’a

Murang’a county has reported four more cases of cholera bringing the total confirmed cases to 12.

The County Health Promotion officer Danson Mwangi said the four patients are admitted at Maragua hospital while urging residents to adhere to prevention measures.

Mwangi said that the cases have doubled since the first time reporting, when the county had five cases of people who had contracted the disease.

According Mwangi, initially five cases of cholera had been confirmed in two sub counties since October 11 when the government issued a notice on the outbreak of the disease in some parts of the country.

“Last month, three residents of Gatura area in the neighbouring Gatanga sub county were treated in various local health facilities after exhibiting symptoms similar to those of cholera,” he said adding that the three had just returned from a wedding in Kiambu County when they fell sick.

“Two other cases reported in Ithiru village, Kandara Sub County were also treated and discharged” Mwangi added.

On Friday, speaking to KNA in his office, Mwangi confirmed that the county has established an isolation ward at Kaharo health centre in Maragua sub-county where the patients will be transferred and admitted for treatment to avoid further spread of the disease.

“We are putting in place measures to ensure that the disease is contained,” he said, urging locals to observe strict hygiene to evade the water-borne disease.

Residents have now been urged to observe caution while consuming food from roadside kiosks and ensure they consistently wash their hands with soap and clean water.

“The health department is encouraging people to frequently wash their hands with soap and running water before eating and after visiting the toilet,” he said, adding that such actions prevent the spread of the disease.

The health officer assured the local residents that they are following up on the cases and urged the locals with cholera symptoms to seek urgent medical attention in the nearest health facility.

“If you are experiencing symptoms like profuse watery diarrhoea, vomiting, thirst and rapid heart rate please seek urgent treatment,” divulged Mwangi adding that when cholera patients are treated quickly, they usually recover without long-term consequences.

Some parts of Murang’a County have been suffering from bouts of cholera owing to the lack of clean water services as locals are forced to rely on rivers and boreholes that at times get contaminated.