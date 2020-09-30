Four more COVID-19 deaths as 151 test positive

Written By: Claire Wanja
13

CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman
The Ministry of Health says 151 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 2,927 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 38,529 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests now stand at 547,946.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman noted that all the new cases are from the cases, and that all are Kenyans except 6 that are foreigners with 97 are males and 54 females.

The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is 82.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi has 32 cases in Dagoretti North and Langata 5 cases each, Kibra and Westlands 4 cases each, Roysambu 3, Embakasi Central, Makadara & Ruaraka 2 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Starehe 1 case each.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Nakuru, 24 cases are from Nakuru East (10), Naivasha and Nakuru West (5) cases each, Molo (2), Nakuru North and Rongai (1) case each.

Also Read  Management principles in these exceptional times

Kisumu, 22 cases are from Kisumu Central and Kisumu East (8) cases each, Nyando (5) and Kisumu West (1).

Garissa, 14 cases are from Garissa Town 9 and Dadaab 5, while in Mombasa, the 10 cases are from Mvita 6 and Jomvu 4.

Also Read  Ruto tells off critics, vows to continue supporting the needy

Meru, 8 cases are from Imenti North 7 and Buuri 1 while the 8 cases in Kajiado, are from Kajiado East 4, Loitokitok 2 Kajiado Central  and Kajiado North 1 case each.

Kisii, 6 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (3), Nyaribari Chache (2) and Bonchari (1).

Bomet, 5 cases are all from Bomet Central.

Kiambu, 5 cases from Lari and Limuru (2) cases each and Ruiru (1) case.

In Siaya, the 3 cases are all from Rarieda.

Uasin Gishu, 2 cases are all from Kesses. Kilifi, 2 cases are all from Malindi,. West Pokot, 2 cases are all from West Pokot. Marsabit, 2 Cases are all from Saku. Murang’a, 2 cases@are from Kangema and Kiharu (1) case each.

Also Read  Bars reopened as dusk to dawn curfew extended by 60-days

The case in Kakamega, is from Lurambi.

The case in Bungoma, is from Kimilili

The case in Nyamira, is from Masaba North and the case in Kitui, is from Kitui Central.

Dr Rashid said that 168 people have recovered from the disease, 105 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 63 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 24,908.

“We honor our healthcare workers for this great achievement.”

Four patients however died bringing the fatality to 711.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR