Four more schools closed in Laikipia over insecurity

Parents have been forced to withdraw their children from school in Laikipia West over rising cases of insecurity.

On Monday, parents from Ndindika primary and secondary schools, Mbogoini primary as well as Arabel primary schools picked their children fearing for their safety in light of the current wave of bandit attacks in the area.

The situation has brought learning to an abrupt halt in at least nine schools after 5 schools were recently forced to close by the current volatility. Other schools that have since been closed are Wangwaci primary school, Kabati secondary and primary schools and Mirango primary school.

Both parents and the young learners staged demonstrations, marching to the assistant County Commissioner’s offices in Kinamba trading center, to protest the current state of affairs.

Running battles soon ensured as police had to lobed teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

The parents were protesting against the killing of three people in the last one week by suspected bandits believed to be from the nearby Baringo and Samburu counties.

Among them was a General Service Unit officer who was killed by bandits on Saturday.

The rising cases of insecurity has seen hundreds of families from Matwiku, Wangwaci and Ol Moran areas flee.

Last Wednesday, interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi gave illegal herders a seven day ultimatum to leave the area.