Four more succumb to covid-19 as Govt vows to act tough on persons violating protocols

Written By: Eric Biegon

The government is warning that stiff action will be taken against those violating the covid-19 containment measures.

In a circular issued Thursday, the government is reminding Kenyans that the nation was fighting an invisible enemy that is threatening the livelihoods of millions and that it was not time to drop the guard.

The government, through the National Multi-Agency Command Center on Covid-19 wants the public to remain vigilant and observe all the covid-19 rules and other health and safety measures developed by the ministry of health for the purposes of containing the disease and especially during this festive season.

And it is not all talk given that the agency says a breach to any of the guidelines issued by the state will attract tough penalties.

“Any person who breaches any covid-19 rules and the public order is liable to six months imprisonment or a fine not exceeding Kshs.20,000 or both.” The circular read

And for the purpose of the enforcement of the rules, the government says Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani will be used as a police station for the purposes of holding those arrested for breaching the containment rules.

The warning came as 4 more patients succumbed to covid-19 complications bringing the country’s coronavirus death toll to 1,652. In his update on the state of covid-19 in country Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that 236 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours from 3,773 samples tested. To date the country has recorded 95431 cases from a sample test of 1,025,653.

Eric Biegon

