Four officers in custody for alleged theft of Ksh 300,000

Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing over Ksh 300,000 from a businessman at Nyamakima, Nairobi.

The Ksh 373,000 was from proceeds of the meat of twelve cows he sold at Burma market in Nairobi.

Kamukunji Police Station police revealed that the trader, William Tongoyo, was heading to board a matatu bound for Narok before he was accosted by four plain-clothed police officers who conducted a search on him and took the cash from him and arrested Tongoyo for loitering aimlessly.

He then reported the matter to Kamukunji Police Station where senior officers summoned the four who were on patrol in the area when the incident happened.

The businessman was able to identify one of the officers who eventually gave the identity of his colleagues.

The officers were immediately disarmed and are under police custody at the Kamukunji Police Station for further investigations.