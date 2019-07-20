Four officers interdicted over continued degradation of gazetted forests

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has interdicted four Kenya Forest service officers over continued degradation of gazetted forests in Makueni County.

Tobiko says investigations conducted over the last two years on the destruction of Kivale forest found the affected officers culpable.

Ecosystem Conservator Joseph Wakianga, county Enforcement Commander James Nyatich, John Ngonanae a forest Station Manager and Aron Gachie a Corporal with the Kenya forest service now have their services suspended.

Tobiko promised to institute legal proceedings against the affected officers by writing to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti and director of public prosecutions to investigate them as well as other persons who could have been involved in the mass destruction gazzetted forests.

The Kenya Forest service has already put in place mechanisms to halt further destruction of forests in the region by deploying a rapid response unit.

