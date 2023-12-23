Four people killed after truck veers off road in Turkana County

Four people have died after an Isuzu Bus belonging to TOSHA bus service travelling from Nairobi to Kakuma while at Kalemng’orok Trading Center lost control, veered off the road and rammed into them.

The four pedestrians who were seated by the roadside were killed on the spot.

One woman who sustained serious injuries was rushed to Lokichar Sub-County Hospital for treatment and later referred to Lodwar County & Referral Hospital.

The bodies have been moved to Lodwar County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.