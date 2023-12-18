Four people killed in road accident along Eldoret-Nakuru Road

Four people have passed on through a tragic road accident involving a Nakuru-bound matatu belonging to Msamaria Shuttle Ltd after it lost control.

The matatu in the 5am accident lost control colliding head on with an oncoming 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area along Eldoret- Nakuru Road.

The matatu was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the accident which claimed the lives of the driver and three other passengers that died on the spot.

Nine other passengers were seriously injured, and are currently receiving treatment at Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the same facility.

The National Police Service is urging motorists and all other road users to exercise extreme caution while on the roads especially during this rainy season.