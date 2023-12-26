Four people killed in tragic Busia road accident

Four people died Tuesday morning after being hit by a lorry in the Bulemia area along Mundere-Port Victoria Road in Budalangi, Busia County.

Among those killed were two school girls from the same family, while another person in critical condition at the Busia Referral Hospital.

According to Bunyala Sub-County OCPD Isaiah Mose, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, colliding with pedestrians who were standing by the road.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue at Port Victoria Hospital, while police continue to search for the driver of the truck and its occupants who fled after the accident.