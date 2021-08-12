Four people perish in accident along Bungoma-Malaba Highway

Four people died Wednesday night after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a trailer at Mayanja area along the Bungoma-Malaba Highway.

According to an eyewitness Boniface Ekada, two people died on the spot while two others died on arrival at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

Ekada who was driving behind the matatu told KBC on the phone that the accident happened at around 8:00 pm.

Five more people who were involved in the accident are admitted to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Bungoma Traffic Base Commander, Inspector Simon Irungu said the accident occurred after an oncoming truck tried to overtake another vehicle before hitting the Matatu.

The matatu wreckage has since been towed to Bungoma Police Station as arrangements are made to tow the trailer to the same police station.

The truck driver has been arrested as police launch further investigations into the accident.