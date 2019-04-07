Four perish in Duka moja road accident

Written By: KBC Reporter
Four people were killed and several others injured in a road accident Sunday morning near Duka moja along the Narok-Bomet road, about five kilometers from Narok town.

According to an eye witness the 7am accident occurred when the driver of a Nissan matatu lost control, causing the vehicle to hit an oncoming Isuzu trooper.

The matatu was heading to Nairobi from Kilgoris town while the other vehicle was traveling from Narok town to Ololunga trading centre.

The bodies were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary while the wreckage was towed to Narok Police station.

