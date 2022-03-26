Four perish in Njoro-Mau Narok Road accident

Four people have died in an accident along the Njoro-Mau Narok Road early Saturday morning.

The vehicle is said to have knocked down a pedestrian before veering off the road and rolling several times.

The deceased included the driver of the vehicle, the pedestrian and two teenagers who had just undergone a twelve-day initiation process at the Kahiriga Kikuyu Shrine in Ndeffo Njoro.

The initiates were among 66 young men who had undergone the rite of passage in line with the Agikuyu traditions under the care of elders at the shrine.

Bodies of the four were taken to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital morgue while the wreckage of the vehicle was towed to the Njoro Police Station.