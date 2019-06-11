Four players dropped from Harambee Stars 2019 AFCON squad

Harambee Stars Head Coach Sebastien Migne has named the final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on the 21st of this month in Egypt.

Christopher Mbamba, Brian Mandela, Cliffton Miheso and Anthony Akumu have been dropped from the squad that has been training in Paris France.

Mbamba has failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into Camp, while Brian Mandela sustanined a knee injury during Monday’s training session.

Musa Mohammed, who picked up a knock in Harambee Stars first pre-AFCON friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the final list of 23.

The team is set to take on the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday in Madrid, Spain, in their final friendly match before flying to Egypt on the 19th, five days before their opening match of the tournament against 1990, champions Algeria.

Harambee Stars full squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Faruk Shikalo, John Oyemba

Defenders: David Owino, Musa Mohammed, Bernard Ochieng, Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango, Eric Ouma, Philemon Otieno, Aboud Omar.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Ismail Gonzalez, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johannah, Francis Kahata, Paul Were, Johannah Omolo.

Strikers: Ovela Ochieng, Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga, John Avire, Masud Juma.