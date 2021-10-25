Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi awarded Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel

Four Points By Sheraton has cemented its place as Africa’s leading airport hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport has been awarded Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel 2021 in the recently concluded 28th annual World Travel Awards. This award is particularly meaningful because it marks the ongoing period of the pandemic that has seen diminished travel and a drastic impact on the hospitality industry (81% drop in arrivals compared to the same period in 2019 – UNWTO July’21 Report). To consistently maintain standards, deliver a high level of health and safety to guests and employees alike is no easy task under such strained conditions. This award remains a testament to the commitment the hotel has shown.

The World Travel Awards is regarded as a leading authority that recognizes and rewards excellence in travel and tourism globally. Despite COVID-19, the WTA has recorded unprecedented levels of voting in this year’s awards. In 2019, a reported 1,945,965 votes were cast, a 17% increase on the previous record. In 2020, a record 2,033,494 votes were cast, with more people taking part than in any other year of WTA’s 28-year history, representing a huge vote of confidence for the travel and tourism industry.

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a 172-room hotel located strategically inside the JKIA Complex, opened in October 2017. The hotel amenities include multi-functional meeting and event spaces, a dedicated business lounge all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and grill, coffee lounge, rooftop pool, gym and spa. The hotel benefits from views of the airport runway and the Nairobi National Park.