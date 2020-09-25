Four prisoners escape from COVID-19 isolation facility in Turkana

Written By: Peter Gitonga/KNA
25

Police in Lodwar are searching for four prisoners who escaped from a Covid-19 isolation centre on Wednesday night.

County executive in charge of Health Jane Ajele says the four had not fully recovered from the virus at the time they escaped from Kanamkemer isolation facility.

“The four inmates are believed to have escaped by cutting through a window in the hospital,” she said.

Lodwar GK prison had on September 14 reported 28 positive cases raising alarm among residents. The development prompted the national Covid-19 emergency response committee to declare that it would send experts to establish the cause of the rising cases in the county.

The county had reported 29 cases in total, one being in Turkana West sub county.

The four escapees are said to have been serving jail terms for committing capital offences.

