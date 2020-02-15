Four robbery suspects escape from the Sagana police station

Police in Kirinyaga County and its environs have launched a manhunt for four robberies with violence suspects who escaped from the Sagana police station early Saturday.

The four escaped from police cells at around 3.00 am after cutting through metal grills in what is believed to have been an inside job.

The daring escape from Sagana police station in Kirinyaga county has put police in the area on high alert with Mwea West sub-county Police commander Abdilahi Adan saying the 4 are dangerous criminals whose record is well documented.

The four who escaped at 3.00 am Saturday had been remanded in Sagana for 14 days after appearing at the Baricho law courts.

They escaped after cutting through metal grills with a hacksaw in what investigating officers say points to possible collusion.

A police constable who was on duty at the time of the daring escape has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Three more officers have recorded statements. The four were arrested on suspicion of attacking a traffic police officer with a shovel injuring him on the forehead and fracturing his jaw.

They are also said to have been part of a gang that had masterminded robberies in Kagio, Sagana and Murang’a townships targeting Mpesa agents.