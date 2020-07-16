Four robbery with violence suspects arrested in Central Region

Four robbery with violence suspects who have been terrorizing residents in the Central Region by Kidnapping and robbing them of their valuables were on Wednesday arrested.

The arrest was following a manhunt launched by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Service Unit and CR and IB detectives.

According to DCI tweets, reports by victims in different police stations held that the parlous gang comprising of three men and a lady has been ushering unsuspecting victims in their cars after calling them by names or identifying them by their places of work, only to beat up, blindfold and tie their legs and arms once on board.

Acting on intelligence, the team of detectives intercepted a motor vehicle registration number KCA 376M Toyota Premio whereby the two occupants; 35-year-old David Kinyua Kairu and 26-year-old Jane Wanjiru Macharia obeyed orders to surrender and were arrested.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On searching their car, seven mobile phones, several ATM cards and KCJ 294B number plates were found.

It was further established that the first suspect (Kinyua) had a pending Robbery case at Thika law Courts, and the second suspect a pending Murder case at Nanyuki High Court.

Persistent pursuit of other members of the gang led the team to Githurai 44 where the third suspect; 42-yr-old Isaac Mwangi Wachira was arrested, and several ATM and ID cards bearing different names recovered from him. He also has a pending case of Stealing at a Thika court.

The fourth suspect; 28-yr-old Moses Maina Ndegwa (with Obtaining & Stealing cases in Nanyuki law courts) who resides in Nanyuki’s Majengo estate was pursued & arrested along Sagana-Kenol road, and a Toyota NZE Reg. No KBR 196A which he was using detained.

The second suspect Jane Macharia fitted the description by various victims including one where on 10th June, 2020 a male victim was robbed by the gang at gunpoint (AK 47), his KCB ATM card taken, forced to reveal his pin after which they drove to KCB ATM booth at Kenol where Jane withdrew a sum of Ksh. 100,000 – an act that was captured by the ATM’s cctv camera and the retrieved images matched her true identity.

Police Stations in areas which have recorded reports of robbery by this gang including Kandara, Murang’a East, Mathioya, Sagana and Mathira have been contacted and will collect the suspects for further legal procedures once they have been arraigned at Kigumo Law Courts.