Four security officers arrested over Nairobi West ATM heist

Three police constables and one Kenya Defense Forces Corporal have been arrested in connection with the ATM heist at Nairobi West that happened early this month.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on its Twitter handle that Constables; Simon Gichui, Florence Karuku and Caroline Waithera of National Police Service and Corporal Eunice Wangari of KDF were arrested Thursday night.

A motor vehicle KBX -779 -R suspected to have been bought from proceeds of the crime was kept as exhibit.

Detectives are investigating the theft of 72 million shillings on transit from the G4S headquarters along Witu Road to an ATM in Nairobi West belonging to Standard Chartered Bank.

The boxes and bags were found in Thogoto Forest, Kiambu County on September 5, 2019.

On Monday last week, police arrested a G4S employee and 1 million shillings was recovered buried in a cowshed in Lurambi, Kakamega County.

The four suspects are in lawful custody as investigations into the ATM Heist continues.

On September 11, six suspects including three police officers linked to the biggest money heist in the capital were charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

The suspects who are accused of stealing 75 million shillings from the Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West were however released on a bond after denying the charges.

Chris Machogu, Duncan Kaveshi Luvuga, Boniface Mutua, Vincent Owuor, Alex Mutuku and Francis Muriuki were arraigned in court over one of the biggest bank robbery in recent times.