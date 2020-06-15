Four State House employees test positive for COVID-19

Written By: Christine Muchira
State House

Four State House employees are admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County after testing positive for COVID-19.

The families and close contacts of the affected officers are being attended to accordingly.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the four were found to have contracted the virus following COVID-19 mass testing that was conducted last week Thursday, 11th June 2020.

“The tests are conducted on all staff including His Excellency the President and members of his family,” said Kanze.

According to Kanze, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family are safe and free from COVID-19.

Kanze said State House staff are regularly tested for the disease as part of proactive measures being implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out to strengthen COVID-19 containment measures.

She reminded Kenyans that every person is at risk of contracting COVID-19 and no one is immune to the disease.

“Let’s us all therefore endeavor to fully adhere to the COVID-19 containment protocols as set out by the Ministry of Health,” said Kanze.

