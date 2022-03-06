Four storey building in Kinoo tilts

Another residential building under construction in Kinoo has tilted causing panic among residents.

According to the tenants in adjacent houses, the four-storey building in Mithiga area of Kinoo, Dagoretti tilted Saturday night towards a nearby flat.

The unoccupied building is resting dangerously on an adjacent six storeyed apartment after its pillars began to buckle at 11.30 pm.

Police arrived immediately and promptly evacuated the nearby tenants who spent the night in the cold fearing the building may collapse anytime. No one was injured.

“We are all in panic as we don’t know what will happen next. As much as we need to get our belongings from the house, it is risky as the building might fall anytime,” said one of the tenants.

The site of the incident has been cordoned off by the National Police Service.

The National Construction Authority (NCA), County officials, National Building Inspectorate, the National Disaster Management Unit and other members of the multi-agency team have embarked on investigations.

“A full report will be issued once comprehensive investigations are concluded,” said NCA which had approved the building in a statement.

The Authority’s Executive Director, Eng. Maurice Akech said efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the adjacent building and the surrounding development is not affected.

The incident comes just five months after two buildings came down in Kiambu killing three people.

The Kiambu County inspectorate officers immediately embarked on a crackdown to avert the reoccurrence of similar cases.

Nairobi and Kiambu among other regions are experiencing a construction boom with most buildings going more than six floors.

There are fears some of these structures are being constructed without proper supervision.

A task force was constituted to inspect and approve the construction of buildings in the area.