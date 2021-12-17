Four storey building under construction collapses in Murang’a

A four storey building under construction has collapsed Friday in Murang’a County with several workers feared trapped inside.

The collapsed building is located inside Sun Star Hotel in Murang’a Town.

JUST IN: A four storey building collapses in Murang'a County; rescue operation underway. ^KM pic.twitter.com/1rPgj53SVK — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) December 17, 2021

According to reports, five people working at the site have so far been rescued and taken to Thika Level 5 hospital for treatment.

Fire engines from Murang’a and Kiambu Counties have arrived at the scene for rescue efforts.

More to follow…