Four storey building under construction collapses in Murang’a

ByMuraya Kamunde/Wambui Mwangi
A four storey building under construction has collapsed Friday in Murang’a County with several workers feared trapped inside.

The collapsed building is located inside Sun Star Hotel in Murang’a Town.

According to reports, five people working at the site have so far been rescued and taken to Thika Level 5 hospital for treatment.

The collapsed building is located inside Sun Star Hotel. PHOTO BY Wambui Mwangi.

Fire engines from Murang’a and Kiambu Counties have arrived at the scene for rescue efforts.

More to follow…

  

