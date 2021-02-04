Four succumb as 180 test positive for Covid-19


CAS Health, Dr. Rashid Aman

The Ministry of Health has recorded 180 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 4,580 tested in the last 24 hours. 

The latest statistics announced by Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman on a day the World is marking World Cancer Day brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 101, 339 from the 1,200,302 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 145 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners with 82 being male and 16 females.

The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 88 years.

83 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries now stands at 84,143.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,773.

According to Health Ministry’s Director of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, 59 Covid-19 related deaths are cancer patients.

More to follow…

