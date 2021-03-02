Four succumb as 345 more test positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 345 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 5,550 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 106,470 from the 1,306,601 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 294 are Kenyans while 51 are foreign nationals. 205 are male while 140 female.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 93 years.

413 patients have recovered from the disease, 121 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 22 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 86,860.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 378 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,494 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen while 6 patients are under observation.

An additional 14 patients are on supplementary oxygen all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

4 patients have succumbed to the disease during the same duration bringing the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to 1,863.