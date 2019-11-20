Four suspects arrested by DCI sleuths for defrauding lecturer

Four suspects have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Flying Squad Detectives for obtaining money by false pretence on Wednesday in Mombasa.

The four who posed as agents of Beforward Car Importers from Japan were arrested after defrauding a JKUAT lecturer Ksh 576,000 in a deal to assist him import in a car.

According to a tweet by the DCI, one of the suspects who identified himself as Martin (ID name; James Maina Muhindi-32yrs) enticed the victim into depositing the amount to an account in a local bank-NCBA Bank, to avoid delays in the dispatch of the consignment.

The victim became suspicious when he was again called over the phone, being asked to send another Ksh 432,000 duty fees.

He then reported the matter to detectives who commenced investigations, establishing the 1st suspect had channelled the money to an account held by Motor City Ways in Mombasa and was already calling the company faking the erroneous transfer.

He requested the company to refund in cash through a friend named Bonface Okumu, 32 years, who is also a suspect.

The DCI goes to explain that the Intelligence trails also led to arrest of 31-year-old Eric Onyango and Hebson Otieno, 40.

Pursuit of masterminds of the criminal gang is still ongoing.

The DCI continues to caution members of the public against engaging in online transactions with companies, agencies and/or individuals they have no credible information about, in a bid to eradicate online fraud and protect the benefits of their toil and sweat.