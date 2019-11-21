Four suspects arrested in connection with Siaya based journalist

At least four suspects including a policewoman, Sabina Kerubo, who is a senior inspector attached to Ugunja Police Station have been arrested in connection with the murder of a journalist based in Siaya County.

Others in custody are the daughter of the inspector, a house-help and a man suspected to be the lover of the police inspector.

Another man believed to be a brother to the lover of the inspector is being sought by the police after it emerged; he was involved in a fight that resulted in the death of the journalist.

On Wednesday, Erick Oloo, a journalist with the Star Newspaper is said to have set off for his lover’s house in Ugunja.

The lady as it turns out is a police inspector attached to the Ugunja Police Station.

And that is the last time he would be seen alive.

His lifeless body was found in the house of his lover of two years.

The blood strewn walls, jumbled personal effects in the house was an indication of what might have happened.

Witnesses claim the Inspector came home drunk and in the company of two men.

Oloo who was asleep is said to have been woken up by the men and soon after a fight ensued.

In the aftermath, he was seriously injured and attempts to rush him to the hospital were futile after taxi drivers refused to ferry him for fear he was already dead.

Oloo’s body is being held at the Ambira Mortuary as police investigate the motive of the killing.