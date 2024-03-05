Four suspects in court over forged academic certificates

Four suspects accused of forging academic certificates to secure employment have been charged before an Eldoret court.

Bethwel Kipkoech, Celestine Cherop Chepsoi, Eddah Cheptanui Boit and Jackson Kipkosgei denied the charges and were released on a 100,000 shillings cash bail or a bond of 300,000 shillings.

They were charged with the offences of forgery of academic certificates, making of false documents, uttering of false documents and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The four were accused of forging credentials to acquire public service jobs at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.