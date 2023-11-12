Four suspects in Ksh 94M Quickmart heist arrested

Four suspects linked to the theft of more than Ksh 94 million belonging to Quickmart Supermarket have been arrested.

Officers in pursuit of the money also managed to recover Ksh 9,101,300 of the Ksh 94,918,750 stolen from the Supermarket on Nov 6 by Wells Fargo Company employees on transit to Family Bank.

According to the National Police Service, Ismael Patrick Gitonga, the owner and driver of motor vehicle registration number KBM 751W Fielder suspected to have been used to ferry the stolen cash from the escort van, was arrested within Rongai area and the motor vehicle traced to Njiru within Kayole.

ARREST OF SUSPECTS /RECOVERY OF STOLLEN CASH BY WELLS FARGO SECURITY DCI Officers from Nairobi in pursuit of the Kshs 94,918,750/= stolen from Quickmart Supermarket on Nov 6, 2023, Wells Fargo Company employees on transit to Family Bank, have arrested four suspects. pic.twitter.com/ulSUUjZQYi — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) November 12, 2023

In Njiru, detectives arrested Michael Matolo Njeru and Samwel Onyango while in the process of modifying the vehicle to possibly conceal its identity.

The fourth suspect; Martin Nderi Nganga was arrested in Kasarani and Ksh 9,101,300 recovered at his rented house.

Also recovered was a cash box at a forest next to Gataka Market in Karen Estate.

“Efforts to trace, arrest and recover the remaining stolen cash continue,” said NPS.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations released the pictures of two Wells Fargo staff who disappeared with Ksh 94 million last week Monday.

The Wells Fargo employees were identified as Daniel Mungai Mugetha (crew commander) and Anthony Nduiki Waigumo (driver) made away with the company’s truck shortly after the money-box was loaded, leaving behind the police escort car that was waiting to be flagged off.

A report by the company’s Investigations Manager indicated that the Isuzu Canter was destined to a bank located at Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue, ferrying the Ksh 94 million belonging to a renowned supermarket in the country.

Police in Lang’ata were mobilized to pursue the daring duo, only to trace the empty truck abandoned in South C.