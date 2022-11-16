Four suspects linked to murder of Keagan Githua arrested

Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Keagan Githua, who was stabbed to death on October 30, in Ridgeways, Kiambu County.

In a statement, DCI boss Amin Mohamned said that the arrests came after detectives based at DCI-Starehe mounted an operation that began at a city toilet along River Road, where the first suspect was apprehended before heading to Githurai, where the rest were arrested and the deceased’s mobile phone was recovered.

“A detailed analysis of the gang’s modus operandi, was conducted by sleuths based at the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, who have since established that the gang operates from Githurai area.

Keagan, who had recently graduated from Strathmore University with a degree in Information Technology, was killed in cold blood by robbers on a motorcycle who stabbed him on the chest as they fled, after taking away his mobile phone.

“An operation to arrest more members of the gang is currently ongoing in Githurai and other parts of the city, as detectives move with speed to deal with the gangs terrorizing city residents,” said the DCI boss.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public to provide information regarding criminal gangs anonymously, through their toll free line 0800 722 203.