Kenya Defence Forces KDF says it has repulsed an Al-Shabaab attack on a US military camp in Lamu County.

In a statement shared on the social media accounts, KDF said terrorists mounted a 5:30 am attack on a military base used by both US and Kenyan forces in Lamu County.

Department of Defense spokesman Col. Paul Njuguna said they repulsed the Al-Shabaab insurgents who tried to take control of the Manda airstrip, killing four terrorists.

He said the huge smoke seen in photos on social media arose from a fire that broke out during the unsuccessful attempt to breach the Air Strip.

The attack comes barely three days after the al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgents attacked passenger buses at Nyongoro near Witu town in Lamu County, killing three people.

Saturday, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the ambush was an isolated case, adding that the criminal elements behind the attack were all rounded up and neutralized.

Meanwhile, five suspects have now been arrested in connection with the Sunday dawn Al Shabaab attack at the Manda airstrip in Lamu, according to the police.