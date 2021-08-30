Four thugs arrested for stealing metal rods worth Ksh 1.8M

Police officers based at Kendu Bay have arrested four thugs caught stealing from a lorry loaded with steel rods worth Ksh 1.8 million.

The four Byron Apollo Ochieng, John Omondi Ochieng, Bernard Otieno Owuor and Quinter Otieno were arrested at Rakwaro Kamwala area where they were caught offloading the metal rods.

However, one of their accomplices dressed in a police jungle uniform fired at the officers as he disappeared into the darkness towards the shores of Lake Victoria.

The lorry had been dispatched from Kisumu’s Abyssian Iron and Steel Company to Kisii.

However, on reaching Oyugis, it diverted from the designated route and headed towards Kendu Bay.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the director of the company was prompted to alert police officers based at Kendu Bay when he noticed the anomaly.

A police certificate of appointment, I.D card and a National Hospital Insurance Fund card were recovered at the scene.

Also recovered were a police smoke jacket and a police beret. Detectives are investigating whether the documents recovered are authentic and whether they could be linked to the armed suspect who fled the scene.

The four are currently at Kendu Bay Police Station for questioning.