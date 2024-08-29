Four traffic police officers arrested by EACC over bribery

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested four traffic police officers for extorting motorists in Kericho.

EACC officers apprehended Rachael Aiyabei No. 77429 and Police Constable John Oluoch No. 92235 at a notorious bribe collection spot in Litein town, along Sotik-Kericho road.

Following the arrests of the two officers, Cynthia Kemoi No. 73151 and PC Philip Sitienei No. 79604 were arrested along the Kericho-Nakuru Road near Kaisugu Tea Factor bringing the total number to four4).

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, the Commission, through its Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, said that the Commission intervened following numerous complaints that traffic police officers along Sotik-Kericho road were notoriously extorting money from motorists and members of the public in the guise of traffic law enforcement, thus contributing to road accidents.

The suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday evening, were processed at EACC South Rift Regional Offices in Nakuru, on Wednesday and released on bail pending finalization of the probe.

The Commission reminds members of the public that while majority view bribery as petty corruption, its implications are gross as it compromises road safety to extent of claiming lives.

Non-compliance with the established road safety regulations on account of payment of bribes is a notable cause of the road accidents witnessed on major highways, especially from Nairobi to Western Kenya.