Four women and a minor arraigned in Court in Narok over FGM

Four women and a girl who is a minor were arraigned in a Narok court for being involved in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) at Olshapani area.

The four women, Salome Cherono, Sheila Ngetich, Faith Chemutai, and Sheila Chepkemoi are alleged to have undergone the cut on November 6, 2020 in Tirita village.

They are also facing an alternative charge of refusing to report the FGM act despite being in the knowledge of the act being performed on their person.

They appeared before Narok Resident Magistrate Adelaide Sisenda where they all pleaded not guilty of the offence.

The four women were released on a bond of Ksh 300,000 each, while the girl was released on Ksh100, 000 free bond.

At the same time, Ms. Janet Koech and Emily Koech were separately charged for allowing their premises to be used to perform the illegal act and failing to reporting the same.

The two were also charged for not protecting the minor from being involved in FGM despite the act happening in their premises.

They were released on a bond of Ksh 500,000 each without an option of cash bail as they await the mentioning of the case on November 27, 2020 when the hearing date will be set.

Reports from Narok County Referral Hospital show that the four adult women and one minor had undergone FGM which is illegal.

Narok County Commissioner Evans Achoki has declared war on FGM saying the illegal cultural practice should end by the year 2022.