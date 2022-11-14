Fourth edition of laugh festival scheduled for December

Tickets are currently available for purchase.

Africa’s biggest comedy festival is scheduled for 10 Dec 2022 at the KICC Tsavo Ballroom. This will be the fourth annual edition of the Laugh Festival produced and presented by Laugh Industry.

The comedy night founded by Kenya’s King of comedy, Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki, will feature the best of the best Kenyan comedians and their international counterparts including Celeste Ntuli (South Africa), Salvado (Uganda), Daliso Chaponda (Malawi), Loyiso Gola (South Africa), Q-Dube (Zimbabwe) and Oga Bachelor (Nigeria).

The event will mark a return to an in-person event format after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Laugh Festival is a premier comedy and entertainment event aimed at converging Africa’s top-performing comedians on a grand stage. It is designed to be a night full of laughter and great experiences as comedic acts from Kenya and around Africa.

Tickets are currently available for purchase here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...