A fourth woman has accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault, alleging he and two others gang-raped her when she was 17.

Jane Doe, as she is referred to in the legal action, claims the rapper flew her to his New York studio in 2003.

She alleges she was given “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” before Diddy and two other men took turns raping her.

Mr Combs, 54, said he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged”.

The woman claims she drifted in and out of consciousness during the alleged ordeal, and says she was left in so much pain that she could barely stand or remember how she got home.

In a statement, lawyers for the woman said: “As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr Combs’ studio.

“The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

The woman’s legal team confirmed a federal lawsuit had been filed against Mr Combs and two other men, as well as two responsible corporate entities.

Lawyers allege one of the other two men named in the lawsuit “approached Ms Doe at a lounge in Michigan, near to where she was living at the time, told her that he was ‘best friends’ with Mr Combs, and proceeded to call Mr Combs, who was in New York City.

The two allegedly “convinced” Ms Doe to take a private jet to Mr Combs’ recording studio in New York City.

“Once there, the defendants plied Ms Doe with drugs and alcohol and viciously gang raped her, one after the other.”

It is also claimed one of the men forced her to give him oral sex, which allegedly left Ms Doe “choking and struggling to breathe”.

Responding to the latest allegations, Diddy said in a statement: “Enough is enough.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, Diddy was accused in a lawsuit by R&B singer Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, of rape and sex trafficking. The pair settled out of court the day after it was filed.

Two further women subsequently came forward accusing the rapper of rape. Diddy has denied the claims.