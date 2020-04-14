Catholic priest to spend two more days in custody

Catholic priest Richard Oduor will spend two more days in custody after denying charges of knowingly spreading the coronavirus.

The prosecution had requested the court to remand him for five more days to allow the police to complete investigations.

Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, however, granted them two days to detain him at Kileleshwa police station.

Father Oduor jetted into the country on March 10 from Italy and was screened and cleared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi but was supposed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Rome based priest, however, did not follow the guidelines, instead, he travelled to Ugunja in Siaya County to attend a funeral and a wedding.

He fell sick while back in Nairobi and was quarantined at Mbagathi hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Oduor is being investigated for spreading an infection contrary to the law, an offense that attracts a jail term not exceeding two years, a fine or both.

He was arrested last Thursday at the KNH soon after he was discharged from the hospital.

The matter will be mentioned on Thursday this week.

He is the second person to be charged for spreading an infection after Kilifi deputy Governor Gideon Saburi who failed to self-quarantine after a trip abroad.

