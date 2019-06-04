If you’re an avid perfume/cologne wearer, you always wonder how to have your fragrance last all day. Your preferred fragrance can cost you a pretty penny so you really don’t want to waste a drop. Here are some hacks that will have you smelling great all day:

Storage. Keep your fragrances away from damp, warm places. Humidity will damage the molecular structure of the fragrance, lessening its quality. Be sure to store your perfume bottles in cool, dark places. Moisturize first. Apply an unscented lotion first before dousing on your perfume. This helps lock in the scent. Another great hack is to apply Vaseline on your pulse points before spritzing. This also locks in the scent. Spray on right after you shower. The moisture that’s still on your body after taking a bath locks in the scent and helps ensure the fragrance lasts longer. Don’t dab! The most common way of applying your fragrance is spraying on your wrists then rubbing the wrists together. Don’t do that! When you rub, you distort the notes of the fragrance which means it won’t last long. Know where to spritz. Target the pulse points and warmer areas of your body. These include your wrists, elbows, neck, chest and the back of the knees. These areas help diffuse the scent across your entire body. Some people like to spray their hair. If so, spray your hairbrush first before brushing. This is better that spritzing your hair directly as it could dry your hair out.

Show off oyur individuality with your scent. There are so many fragrances to choose from so you can own as many as you like and wear them according to your mood.

