France bestows “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters” on Maddo & Gado

The two are Kenya’s most prolific satirical cartoonists.

The French government bestowed the award of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) on internationally renowned Kenyan satirical cartoonists Gado and Maddo. The honour comes in recognition of their roles and impact in championing the freedom of expression through cartooning.

H.E. Mrs Aline Kuster-Menager, Ambassador of France to Kenya, conferred the distinction on Gado and Maddo at the Alliance Francaise centre in Nairobi.

About Gado

Gado is the most syndicated political cartoonist in East and Central Africa, with over two decades of experience as a contributor for the Daily Nation (Kenya), New African (U.K.), Courier International (France), Sunday Tribune (South Africa), Le Monde, Washington Times, Des Standard, and Japan Times.

His cartoons provide commentary on a varied number of subjects from terrorism, deforestation, AIDS,
and corruption.

About Maddo

Maddo, born Paul Kelemba, is a self-taught comic strip artist and caricaturist. He uses the pen name Maddo inspired by Mad Magazine of New York. His work includes work residencies in countries like Japan, Estonia and Germany.

Maddo is the recipient of the 2015 CNN Multi-Choice African Journalist Awards and is currently an associate producer at Buni Media Ltd which produces The XYZ Show.

  

