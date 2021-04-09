Francis Atwoli re-elected unopposed as COTU Secretary General

Francis Atwoli has been re-elected unopposed as Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General for the fifth term in office.

In his twitter account Friday, Atwoli thanked all Kenyan workers for his re-election to office through their registered Trade Unions representatives as COTU SG.

Atwoli has served in that capacity since he was first elected in 2001 and in 2019, he was unanimously elected as Workers Spokesperson and Chair of the Workers Group during the official opening of the 14th International Labour Organization (ILO) African Regional meeting in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.